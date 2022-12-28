Tuzinski, Barbara “Barb” Judith

Barbara “Barb” Judith Tuzinski, 92, of West St. Paul, Minn., raised in Winona, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022. She was born May 6, 1930, in Winona to Frank and Marie (nee Grams) Tushner. Barb is survived by her children, Patrick (Sandy) Tuzinski, Mary (Terry) Maguire, and Marty (Elizabeth) Tuzinski, and granddaughter, Shannon. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; sister, RoseMarie; and brothers, James and Frank Tushner. Barb skated nationally with the Ice Follies from 1948-51, graduated from the College of St. Teresa in Winona, worked with the Minneapolis Catholic Charities, and regularly worked with Boys Town in Nebraska. She also taught French language at Inver Hills Community College in Inver Grove Heights, Minn. Barb loved her family, both at home and her extended family throughout the U.S., including camping trips in Minnesota. She loved her gardening, knitting, and crocheting. Barb will be forever loved and treasured. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Avenue, in West St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior. Entombment will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights, Minn. Klecatsky and Sons Funeral Home – West Chapel (651-457-6200; www.Klecatskys.com)
