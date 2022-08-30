Richard J. Twait, 79, of Winona, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Winona Health. Arrangements to be announced. Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory, Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
Latest News
- Theatre du Mississippi presents “Shipwrecked” Sept. 10, 11
- Family Art Day to be held Sept. 4 at Lake Park
- Winona Arts Center celebrates the big 60
- Free events at Winona YMCA celebrate Welcoming Week
- Winona Friendship Center programming
- Upcoming Buffalo County COVID vaccine clinics
- Goodview Days Royalty crowned
- Project FINE celebrates Welcoming Week
Most Popular
Articles
- Man arrested for arson in seminary fire outside Winona
- 'Way lost' ocean bird spotted in Winona
- Winona boy wins national disc golf tourney
- Police blotter
- Former priest charged with sexual assault
- Podcast traces the fight to save Latsch Island boathouses
- Altura man arrested for alleged child sexual abuse
- Aldinger, Marty Alan
- Allegedly distracted driver ticketed in fatal crash
- Pillbox Bat Co. lands MLB deal
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.