Twait, Richard James

Richard James Twait was born August 2, 1943, in Estherville, Iowa, the third son of Oliver and Dorothy Twait. He passed away August 30, 2022, at Winona Health Hospital.
He attended Vernon #7 Country School and graduated from Emmetsburg High School in 1961. He attended Emmetsburg Junior College and graduated from Wayne State Teachers College in Wayne, Neb.
While attending college he worked summers in road construction and met his future wife, Peggy Miller, in Des Moines, Iowa. They married in Olds, Iowa, in 1965 and had two children, Brian and Brenda.
Richard taught school and coached football and basketball for nine years in Waukon, Iowa. In 1977 he and his family moved to the Winona area in Minnesota, where he and Peggy became the co-owners and managers of Minnesota City Bus Service for the next 28 years.
They spent 15 winters in Weslaco, Texas, and enjoyed many cruises. Richard enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing cards and watching sports, especially the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. Family was important to Richard, and he was very involved with his children’s activities. He loved his yearly fishing trips to Canada with his brothers and nephews and numerous trips to salmon fish in Alaska where they stayed in a school bus converted into a camper. He will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor and armchair sports coaching.
He was a member of Central Lutheran Church, the Elks Club, Minnesota City Boat Club and Ducks Unlimited. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Peggy; son, Brian and his children Oliver (Emily) and Josie (Cory King); daughter, Brenda and son-in-law T.J. McCauley.
He will also live on in memory by his siblings, Duane (Margaret), Larry (Jan), Lon (Linda), Tom (Patricia) and his sister, Janet; and his many nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother and father; his brother, Dale; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, September 5, 2022, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home in Winona.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Central Lutheran Church in Winona, with the visitation starting at 10 a.m. A burial will be at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Central Lutheran Church, Winona, MN.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
