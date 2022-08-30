Tylka, Andrew

Andrew Tylka, 79, died Aug. 12, 2022, at home in Holmen, Wis., surrounded by family. Andy was born in Independence, Wis., to Emil and Isabelle Tylka. At 3 years old the family moved to Indian Creek, Fountain City, along the Mississippi, and he loved the river since.
He has two children, Vicki and Erin, by a previous marriage. In 1975, he married Ellen Trailer and welcomed her two children, Tressa and Todd.
He is also survived by two sisters, Betty Farrand and Sue (Terry) Shafer; many grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at The Gathering Place, Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska, Wis., between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on September 17.
