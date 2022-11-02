Van Nguyen, Lun "Mike"

Lun "Mike" Van Nguyen, 79, of Winona, passed away on October 16, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis. Mike was born in Nha Trang, Vietnam, on September 10, 1943, to parents Lu Thi Tron and Thu Nguyen.
As a young adult, Mike was a dance instructor who ended up in the military during the Vietnam War, before coming to the U.S. in 1975. He worked as a laborer for a number of years until 1988, when he became the owner of the Handy Corner.
Mike was a devoted husband for over 40 years to his wife Kathy Nguyen. Besides his wife, children, relatives, and friends, he had a love for all food, storytelling, wrestling, and butterflies.
Mike is lovingly survived by his wife, Kathy Nguyen; children, Sara Sullivan and Matthew Nguyen; grandchildren, Julie Joswick-Nguyen, Collin Nguyen, Hunter Walker, Kaden Sullivan, and Silas Sullivan; and his Handy Corner family and friends, as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Nguyen; and siblings, So Nguyen, Sach Nguyen, and Ut Nguyen.
A memorial service for Mike will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, 3480 Service Drive, in Goodview, with a visitation starting at 10 a.m. until the time of service — www.hofffuneral.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.