VanDeWater, Arthur “Art” MacDonnell

Arthur “Art” MacDonnell VanDeWater, devoted husband, father and papa, 85, of River Falls, Wis., passed away peacefully on August 21, 2023, with his loving wife, daughter and son-in-law by his side.
He was born on August 14, 1938, in Scarsdale, N.Y., to Arthur M. and Sylvia VanDeWater. Art graduated from Scarsdale H.S. (1956) and went on to receive a degree in mathematics from Bowdoin College in Brunswick, ME, (1960) and a PhD from the University of South Carolina (1967). Art was a professor of mathematics at Winona State University for 31 years. He also taught at Högskolan i Borås in Sweden (1990) where he and his family made many lifelong friends; they returned often, and it continues to hold a special place in their hearts.
Art married Roxie Nelson on August 2, 1986, in Fridley, Minn. The two were each other’s lifelong companions and best friends. They were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Lindsay, whose bond with her father was undeniable. Art was a man of many incredible talents and pursuits. He was an Eagle Scout, sailing teacher, pilot, master woodworker, and enthusiastic model railroad guy. He was also an incredibly gifted musician. He was a life member of SPEBSQSA (Barbershop Harmony Society) and a barbershop singer/director for over 60 years. He also played the guitar, banjo, and a mean piano. Other interests included serving on Ski Patrol (34 years), racquet sports, extensive traveling and an amazing dedication to serving his church.
Art is survived by his wife of 37 years, Roxie; his daughter, Lindsay Fahl (Jason); his cherished granddaughter and “pizza buddy,” Finna Vivian; his siblings, Cole VanDeWater (Lydia) and Anne McComisky (Frank); in-laws, Jerry and Julie Nelson; and many relatives and friends, near and far.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Art will be especially remembered for his humble, gentle leadership and his servant’s heart. His faith and family were of utmost importance to him and his greatest sources of joy. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Art’s name will be dedicated to a State Fair bench, Tree plantings, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), or Protective Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) of Western Wisconsin.
A celebration of life, a life well-lived in service to God, will take place on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 2 p.m., with a gathering of family and friends at 1 p.m. and immediately following the service until 4 p.m. at SUMMIT Funeral & Cremation, 6415 Carmen Avenue East, Inver Grove Heights, Minn.
Arrangements entrusted to SUMMIT Funeral & Cremation, Inver Grove Heights.
