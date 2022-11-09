Vaughn, Carol

Carol Vaughn, 83, of Rollingstone, died on Friday, November 4, 2022, at her home, from pancreatic cancer, surrounded by her family.
She was born on August 13, 1939, to Frank and Cecelia (Bennis) Archambo. Carol graduated from Hopkins Senior High in 1957. Her mother died when she was in junior high from multiple myeloma. Later, her dad married Hazel Petit, and she became a second mother to her. She also attended College of St. Theresa in Winona from 1957-1961, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in nursing. She married Kenneth Vaughn on July 1, 1961, at the Church of the Nativity in Bloomington, Minn. They were blessed with three children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren with a third great-grandchild due in May 2023.
She began her nursing career with the city of Winona Public Health Department, where she was employed for three and a half years. She then stayed home several years to raise her family. Carol went back to work for Winona County. Throughout her career, she held many positions as a public health nurse, home health aide supervisor, adult health supervisor, and retired as adjunct health nursing director. She and Ken retired together in July of 1999.
Faith and family have been most important to her throughout her life. She and Ken built their home in Rollingstone in 1964 and have been lifelong residents. They celebrated 61 years of marriage on July 1, 2022.
Carol was active in church and community, especially during retirement years. She and Ken delivered meals to the homebound in the Rollingstone community and volunteered at the Rollingstone Days French Toast Breakfast. Carol also helped students with their reading at Rollingstone School and was an election judge at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She and Ken collected the weekend mass collection and the votive light money. Carol was also a money counter, lector, and Holy Trinity quilter. She and Ken were awarded the Bishop’s Medal in 2019.
Ken and Carol had a permanent campsite in Fairbault, Minn., and later in Wabasha. They spent many winter months in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., and visited many of the U.S. states, including Alaska and Hawaii and a week in Chetek, Wis., during the summer.
Carol is survived by her husband, Ken; daughters, Cheryl (Dean) Bauer and Deb (Scott) Heftman; son, David; grandchildren, Nate (Haley) Bauer, Nic (Toni) Bauer, Jacob Heftman, Jonathon Heftman, Kennedi Vaughn, Kaden Vaughn, and Kooper Vaughn; great-grandchildren, Emmitt and Quintin Bauer; many nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Carol Archambo, Delores Vaughn, Arlys Bade, and Bunny Vaughn; and brothers-in-law, Butch and Pat (Donna) Vaughn.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Archambo; sister, Joan, and her husband, Dick Ditlev; brothers-in-law, Myles Vaughn, Vic Vaughn, and Gerry Bade; nephews, Mike Archambo and Jason Vaughn; and niece, Renee Bade.
The visitation for Carol will be on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church from 9-11 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will take place following the visitation at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.