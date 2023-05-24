Vaughn, Dolores Mae

Dolores Mae Vaughn, 89, of Winona and formerly of Rollingstone, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at Lake Winona Manor.
Dolores was born May 8, 1934, in Winona to Edward and Viola (Mueller) Yarolimek. Dolores married Myles Vaughn on September 9, 1954, in Rollingstone, where they made their home and raised their sons.
Dolores worked at Salet’s Department Store, Haddad’s Cleaners, and Lake Center Switch and ended her working days at Winona Postal Services. She was proud of the 30-plus years that she served with the post office.
Dolores was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Rollingstone. She enjoyed spending her days on the golf course at Westfield, bowling at Westgate, and walking many miles around Rollingstone, picking up cans along her way. She was an avid quilter, sewer and baker, leaving the cleanup for Myles. She enjoyed playing cards and attended as many church dinners as possible. Dolores was also very proud of the time she donated and spent with the children of Rollingstone Community School in assisting with reading.
She is survived by two sons, Daniel (Cheryl) Vaughn, of Goodview, and Donald (Denise) Vaughn, of Minnesota City; four grandchildren, Dana (Joshua) Bruemmer, Jenna (Michael) Stark, Alex Vaughn, and Deana Vaughn (Robert Sell); three great-grandchildren, Myles and Maysa Bruemmer and Matthew Stark; and sister, Shirley Speltz.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Myles Vaughn, on June 23, 2006; parents, Edward Yarolimek and Viola (Harry) Ramer; and a brother-in-law, James Speltz.
Memorial service will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview. Visitation will be at 4 p.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery in private family service.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
