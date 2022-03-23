It is with profound sadness that the family of Bryce Vetter announces his peaceful passing at his home in Minneapolis, Minn., on March 14, 2022, at the age of 56.
Bryce is remembered lovingly by his husband, Richard Wissman; his parents, Matt and Lyla Vetter, of Winona; his sister, Lisa (Chris); his brother, Brian (Shelly); five nieces and nephews; and one grandnephew. Bryce was a graduate of Cotter High School and St. Mary’s University, of Winona. He was a musician, singer, actor, political scientist, schemer, helper, and all-around amazing little brother.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
