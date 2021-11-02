Vogel, Jenell Mae

Jenell Mae Vogel, 60, of Winona, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, at her home in Winona after a long, 11-year battle with cancer.
Jenell was born April 7, 1961, to Floyd and Lenora Mercer in Money Creek, Minn. She graduated from Houston High School in 1979. She met the love of her life, Randy Vogel, and they married on September 26, 1987.
Jenell worked at Watlow for more than 40 years before leaving due to health complications. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family such as shopping with her daughter, Ashley. She liked to watch the Minnesota Vikings with her family. She also enjoyed traveling to the cities to see her grandchildren play sports. She was known for her delicious cheesy potatoes, which were highly requested at family gatherings. Jenell was a devoted Christian. She attended the Church of the Nazarene (now known as Lighthouse Church) here in Winona and often helped with church functions and activities. Jenell will be remembered most for her kind heart and warm smile. Jenell is no longer "sick of being sick" as she often said — instead she is reunited with her mother, Lenora, and at peace.
Jenell is survived by her husband, Randy Vogel, of 34 years; daughter, Ashley (fiancée Rachel) Vogel; stepson, Jesse (Brenda) Goerts; two grandchildren, Jacob and Alyssa Goerts; father, Floyd Mercer; two siblings, Kyle Mercer and Cindi (Ron) Van Loon; brothers-in-law, Carl Vogel (Renee Peterson), and Simon Vogel; sisters-in-law, Suzie (Dave) Rose, Selma (Mike) Bublitz, and Sandy (Dave) Marg; family cat, Marley; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Jenell was preceded in death by her mother, Lenora Mercer.
The family would like to thank Megan Gruden (Jenell's oncologist) and the Rochester Mayo Clinic oncology and chemotherapy staff. We would also like to thank the Winona Hospice staff Sheila, Mary Beth, Heather, Jennifer, and Emma for all their loving care and support. We love you all and you'll always have a special place in our hearts. We also thank Hoff Funeral Home and Lighthouse Church (Nazarene) for their help and support during this time.
Memorial service will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Lighthouse Church (Church of the Nazarene, 469 Orrin Street in Winona) with the Reverend Sean Fletcher officiating. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition and/or the Winona Humane Society. Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
