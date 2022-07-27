Curtis Orell Vogen, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 23, at the Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield, Minn. A celebration of Curtis' life will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, at the Hoff Funeral Home of St. Charles. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. before the service. Interment will be held at Hillside Cemetery of St. Charles — www.hofffuneral.com.