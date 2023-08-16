Volkman, Ellen

Ellen Volkman, 90, entered her eternal home on August 4, 2023.
Ellen was born to Otto and Clara Brand on May 31, 1933. She graduated from Rushford High School in 1949. On March 21, 1953, she married Henry Volkman at St. Matthew's Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona. Ellen was devoted to caring for her family. She enjoyed everything she did, especially cooking, gardening, farming and being helpful. Ellen was filled with energy, wisdom, kindness, and concern for others. A firm faith in her Savior and prayer guided Ellen throughout life and provided her with strength and perseverance.
Ellen is loved and missed by her daughter, Joan; son, Ronald; granddaughter, KC; and sister-in-law, Anita Brand.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Henry; daughter-in-law, Jody; brother, Marvin and his wife, Edel; and brother, Melvin.
Funeral services were held at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Lewiston. Burial was in the Lewiston Public Cemetery.
The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be given.
Please visit www.watkowski-mulyck.com to leave online condolences or memories.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.