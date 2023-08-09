Ellen Volkman, 90, entered her eternal home on August 4, 2023.
Ellen was born to Otto and Clara Brand on May 31, 1933. She graduated from Rushford High School in 1949. On March 21, 1953, she married Henry Volkman. Ellen was devoted to caring for her family. She enjoyed everything she did, especially cooking, gardening, farming and being helpful. Ellen was filled with energy, wisdom, kindness, and concern for others. A firm faith in her Savior and prayer guided Ellen throughout life and provided her with strength and perseverance.
Ellen is loved and missed by her daughter, Joan; son, Ronald; granddaughter, KC; and sister-in-law, Anita Brand.
Preceding her in death were her daughter-in-law, Jody; brother, Marvin and his wife, Edel; and brother, Melvin.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Lewiston. There will not be any visitation held prior to the service. The Reverend Aaron Schrimpf will officiate.
Burial will be in the Lewiston Public Cemetery.
The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be given.
