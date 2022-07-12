Bruce Edward Volkmann, 82, of Winona, passed away peacefully from pneumonia at his home with his family by his side. Bruce’s entire life was committed to the Lord, and on Sunday, July 10, 2022, his Savior welcomed him into his Kingdom.
He was born on December 24, 1939, on the family farm in Enterprise (Lewiston) and was the son of Marvin and Florence (Nahrgang) Volkmann. Bruce was baptized on January 21, 1940, and was confirmed on March 29, 1953, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Lewiston by Pastor Rudolph Korn.
Bruce graduated from Lewiston High School in 1958. It was on a fall day in Lewiston that Bruce caught Colleen’s eye, as he rolled by in his 1970 Chevy. He married his sweetheart, Colleen M. Petersen, on May 29, 1976, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Lewiston.
Bruce worked at Lewiston Creamery where he began his career as a boiler engineer. He also worked at Lewiston Auto and Marigold Foods, where he won Cheesemaker of the Year. He later gained a boiler engineer chief B license working at the College of St. Teresa, and later at St. Mary’s University until his retirement in 2004, during which time he also served as a representative of the International Union of Operating Engineers. Following retirement, Bruce continued advancing his boiler career, working for Winona County and Sureway/Stericycle and then retiring again at the age of 78.
Bruce’s pride and joy were his children and grandchildren. He never missed an opportunity to call, visit, or show them a funny picture on his phone. He was their biggest cheerleader at sports games or concerts, and he played any board game or read any book they requested. Bruce enjoyed doing a variety of handyman work. You could often find him tinkering on a project in his workshop and was always the first to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed playing billiards with his brother, afternoons in the driveway with his neighbors, working on his daily word puzzle with coffee, and enjoyed all sweets. A dedicated servant of the Lord, Bruce served in multiple positions at St. Matthew’s and St. John’s Churches.
Bruce may have been a small guy, but he was a mighty fighter and overcame multiple health challenges throughout his life, starting with a trach and polio as a young child. Throughout his life, he also beat cancer and had heart surgery, two brain surgeries, right side paralysis, and lung disease that included multiple diagnoses, such as chronic bronchitis, COPD and pneumonia.
Bruce was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Tanya Volkmann; his parents, Marvin and Florence (Nahrgang) Volkmann; and his parents-in-law, Arnold and D. Elida (Bratland) Petersen.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Colleen Volkmann; his daughter, Tricia (John) Berg, and their children, Madison (Martin), Annika, and Charlie; his son, Chad (Rebecca) Volkmann, and their children, Jackson, Cooper, and Brooks; brother, James (Arline) Volkmann; as well as multiple nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m., until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 766 West Wabasha Street in Winona. The Reverend Winfried Schroeder will officiate. Bruce will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Bruce’s family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to all those who have shown their love and support, especially over the last several months. We wish to thank our many friends, family, and neighbors; the staffs of Gundersen Health System, Winona Health, and St. Croix Hospice for the care they gave to his physical needs; Pastor Schroeder and the Prayer Warriors for the care they gave to his spiritual needs; and our special family at Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Bruce Volkmann fund at St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Bruce’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
