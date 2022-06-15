Vosz, Barbara H.

Barbara H. Vosz, 75, of Trempealeau, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at her home.
Barb was born on August 15, 1946, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Joseph and Helen (Peplinski) Schmitz, and was united in marriage with Alan Vosz on August 17, 1987, in Milwaukee.
She was employed for many years as a pharmacy technician with the Drug Emporium in Milwaukee. Barb and Alan retired in 2005 and returned to the Trempealeau area.
Barb’s greatest joy in life was her family, especially raising her children. Her hobbies were gambling with her friends and reading.
Barb is lovingly survived by her husband, Alan; children, Tamra (Dale) Davis, of Waukesha, Wis., and Joseph Schmitz, of Milwaukee; grandchildren: Marisa, Taylor, and Nijier Davis, of Milwaukee; a sister, Mary Jane Winkler; a niece, Kim Otworth; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. Deacon Justin Green will officiate. Barb will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Pine Creek, Wis., at a later date.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Barb’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
