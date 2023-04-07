Wadewitz, Carol Ann

Carol Ann Wadewitz, 83, of Winona, died on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Benedictine – St. Anne.
Carol was born on May 5, 1939, in Winona to Irvin and Mildred (Swenson) Wager. She graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1957 and went on to obtain her LPN degree, graduating in 1959. On November 14, 1959, she married Paul Wadewitz. She worked her entire career at Winona Health, mainly in the OB department, which she loved. She was a longtime member of Central Lutheran Church.
Carol enjoyed tending to her gardens and canning and freezing everything she could, especially hundreds of quarts of pickles every year. She also enjoyed cats and reading and was very crafty, especially with needlepoint, knitting, and quilting. Her family was of the utmost importance to her; she loved spending time with them and would do anything for them.
She is survived by her three children, Jeff (Kimberly), Scott, and Beth; two granddaughters, Jennifer Wadewitz and Stephanie Wadewitz (Nick Long); step-granddaughters, Daniela and Katarina Gatica; two great-grandsons, Maximus and Theodore Long; and four sisters, Bernice Sutton, Mae (Wendell) Multhaup, Elaine (Raymond) Pflughoeft, and Peggy Hanson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, in 2006; parents; brother, Ervin Wager; brothers-in-law, Charles Sutton and Richard Hanson; and sister-in-law, Roberta Wager.
Memorial Service will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Central Lutheran Church with the Reverend Michael Short officiating. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements: www.hofffuneral.com.
