Roy Earl Wadewitz, 87, of Winona, died on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at St. Anne Health Care in Winona.
Roy was born on January 27, 1936, on the family farm in Stockton, the son of Elmer and Mabelle (Krenzke) Wadewitz. He was one of 12 children.
Roy honorably served our country in the United States Army from 1956-1958. He was united in marriage on April 17, 1971, to Rosemary Parpart in Winona. He worked for Madison Silos and RTP. Roy loved his dogs. He was a member of Winona County Old Settlers. Roy was always a hard worker but also enjoyed taking vacations with his wife, Rosie. Together, they traveled to many places, including Canada, Alaska, and Hawaii.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Adeline (Clare) Kreckow, Robert (Lois), Irvin (Bonnie), Paul (Carol), Harold (Joan), and James (Betty).
He is survived by his wife, Rosie, of Winona; sisters, Marian Farner, Linda (David) Bronk, Bonnie (Kenneth) Bartsch, and Lois (Rodger) Matzke; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and good friends.
Private family interment will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Anne Health Care and Winona Hospice for the care they provided.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
