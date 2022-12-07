Wagner, Ardyth M.

Ardyth M. Wagner, an 87-year-old resident of Winona, passed away December 3, 2022, at Sugar Loaf Senior Living in Winona. A committal service will be at 10:30 a.m. of Friday, December 9, 2022, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona.
Ardyth was born on July 15, 1935, in Winona. She was united in marriage to Harry Wagner on June 6, 1953, at St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. Ardyth was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, baking, and stitching. She looked forward to her Saturday outings of shopping and lunch. Ardyth always decorated her home for each season, especially Christmas. She loved her cats immensely.
Ardyth is survived by her sons, David (Nancy) Wagner, of Lewiston, Brent (Ann) Wagner, of Pickwick, Steven (Shari) Wagner, of Winona; daughter, Susan (Darryl) Smelser, of Rollingstone; five grandchildren; and her cat, Casey.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two grandsons.
Arrangements are with the Fawcett-Junker Funeral Home in Winona.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.