Mary Margaret Wagner, 93, of Centerville and formerly Dodge, Wis., peacefully passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Onalaska Care Center in Onalaska, Wis. A visitation will be at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street in Onalaska, from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Parish in Pine Creek, Wis. There will be visitation one hour before Mass. Her full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.