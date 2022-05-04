Mary Margaret Wagner, 93, of Centerville and formerly Dodge, Wis., peacefully passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Onalaska Care Center in Onalaska, Wis. A visitation will be at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street in Onalaska, from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Parish in Pine Creek, Wis. There will be visitation one hour before Mass. Her full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Four hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 43
- ‘Washington,’ loaned paintings leaving MMAM
- Police Blotter
- Kapustik, Lori (Cordes)
- Feuling, Keith Joseph
- Report on $38-42M police-fire-community center Monday
- Franke, Wendi L.
- Owecke, Michael Jerome
- When Winona bought up land for fire station
- Rollingstone teachers excited for first year
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.