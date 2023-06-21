Waldorf, Alfred "Wally"

Alfred "Wally" Waldorf, of Edina, Minn., passed away on June 18, 2023, surrounded by family after living a long and fulfilled life.
Throughout his life he held several important titles, but took the most pride in his role as husband, father, and grandfather. As a man of God, family and faith were the two driving forces that fueled his passion in life. Wally was born in Detroit Lakes, Minn., on October 29, 1934, to Emma Waldorf. He went on to graduate from Perham High School, then served in the Army, and later graduated from the UND with a degree in accounting. In 1959, Wally married the love of his life, Eleanor “Ellie” Kunza. They went on to raise six children, where they established their roots in Winona. The Waldorf family spent most of their time together creating memories at the lake, dancing to polka music, watching sports, and serving others.
Wally is survived by his children, Reine Anderson (Dave), Mike Waldorf, Mark Waldorf (Kyle), Marty Waldorf (Liz), Rachel Goetzmann (Mike), Rose Hilbrands (Eric); 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Wally was preceded in death by his wife Ellie and his mother.
A visitation for Wally will be held on Friday, June 23, at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace in Edina followed by a mass at 10:30 a.m.. After mass, a celebration of life will be held at Pinstripes in Edina. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude’s Hospital.
