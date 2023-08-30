Waletzki, Michael Roman

Michael Roman Waletzki, 83, formerly of Fountain City, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Onalaska Care Center under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
Mike was born on January 16, 1940, to Michael and Rose (Sova) Waletzki. He married Irene Husman at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Arcadia on August 22, 1959. Together, the couple farmed in rural Fountain City and raised four children: Michael J., James, Laurie, and Lynda. Mike worked side by side with Irene on their family farm, milking cows, raising pigs, and operating a dog kennel for over 35 years. He loved to do yard work when he wasn’t working in the fields or watch WWE wrestling. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish in Fountain City and a previous member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Arcadia.
Mike is survived by his sons, Michael J. (Donna) Waletzki, of Pine Creek, and James Waletzki, of Grygla, Minn.; daughter, Lynda (Tracy) Reyes, of Arcadia; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Roseann Walinski; and sister-in-law, Susan Husman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Irene; daughter, Laurie Keeler; brothers, Andrew, Roman, Clifford, and Ernie; sisters, Theresa Lisowski and Mary Ruth Hauge; sister-in-law, Beverly Kimmel; and brothers-in-law, Wayne and Donald Husman.
Mass of Christian Burial for Mike was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Parish in Arcadia with Father Kyle Laylan officiating. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery in Arcadia. To express condolences to his family online and for more information, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
