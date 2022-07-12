Daniel R. Walters, of Ettrick, Wis., died from cancer on January 18, 2022, after a brief illness. He is survived by his mother Ruth Barton, of Galesville, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was evening cook at Mike's Bar and Grill in Galesville and known for his excellent pizza. Please join us for a celebration of life on Sunday, July 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mike's Bar and Grill in Galesville.
Latest News
- Did local lawmakers mean to legalize edibles?
- Many oppose ERC-police-fire plan
- Mankato Ave. closed after water main break
- Scramble to keep disabled men in their home
- Dedication pays off at county fair
- First artsXchange features ceramist Anne Plummer on July 19
- League of Women Voters primary forums
- Learn about dragonflies July 16 at Merrick SP
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman found dead in river near Winona
- Winona man cleared in assault case
- WisDOT: Hwy. 35 closure, major detour in July
- Police Blotter
- Former WSHS assistant principal tapped to lead WMS
- How athletics shaped Cotter alumni
- Knothe, Jane
- Neighbors oppose USACE plans for Homer
- Abrams, Timothy "Tippy"
- Hands off the East End Rec!
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.