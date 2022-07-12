Daniel R.

Daniel R. Walters, of Ettrick, Wis., died from cancer on January 18, 2022, after a brief illness. He is survived by his mother Ruth Barton, of Galesville, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was evening cook at Mike's Bar and Grill in Galesville and known for his excellent pizza. Please join us for a celebration of life on Sunday, July 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mike's Bar and Grill in Galesville.