Warnken, Richard “Rick” L.

Richard “Rick” L. Warnken, 63, of Rochester, Minn., passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home after a battle with cancer.
Rick was born on February 28, 1960, in Winona to Donald and Joyce (Colbenson) Warnken. He attended elementary school at District 4 in Wilson. He graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1978. After dabbling in a few different careers, Rick went back to his first interest, driving semi-tractor trailers. Rick was married to Sheryl Babcock in 1987 in Lewiston, gaining a stepson, David. Their son Kiel was born later that same year. They moved to Rochester, Minn., in 1991.
Rick was an avid sports fan, especially the Twins, Vikings, and Wild. He was also a fan of NASCAR. Rick was a dog lover and had two adorable pugs, Alex and Casey. He enjoyed riding motorcycle, camping, and spending time with family.
Rick is survived by his mother, Joyce Warnken; brothers, Gene (Sharon) Warnken, and Glenn Warnken; ex-wife and best friend, Sheryl Babcock; stepson, David Babcock; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Rick was preceded in death by his father, Donald Warnken; his son, Kiel Warnken; and the only grandparent he knew, his grandfather Donald Warnken; and his in-laws, Clifford and Jessie Babcock.
A celebration of life will be held in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home on Sunday, September 10, 2023, from 1-4 p.m.
A private interment will be held at a later date.
