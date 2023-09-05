Weisbrod, JoAnn Harriet (Modjeski)

Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.