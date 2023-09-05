Weisbrod, JoAnn Harriet (Modjeski)

JoAnn Harriet (Modjeski) Weisbrod, 88, of Winona, died Friday, September 1, 2023, at Winona Health, surrounded by her family.
JoAnn was born July 4, 1935, in Winona, to Edward and Victoria (Blaskowski) Modjeski. JoAnn attended Beauty College and worked as a cosmetology manager. Subsequently, she worked at The House of Coates, Coates, Minn. She was also the assistant manager at Winhaven Court Apartments, Winona, until she retired.
JoAnn was formerly married to Robert “Pee Wee” Weisbrod. Her biggest pride in life was her family and raising her children. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles, adult coloring books, word searches, bingo, singing, playing cards, and attending church bazaars and festivals.
She is survived by her children, Susan Buermann, Deborah Weisbrod, and Jeanne Merchlewitz; grandchildren, Crystal Merchlewitz and Janelle (Nicholas) Peter; great-grandchildren, Destiny Merchlewitz and Dyllan Merchlewitz; siblings, Ronald (Gail) Modjeski and Rose (Kevin) Seales; sister-in-law, Carol (Modjeski) Diekrager; many nieces and nephews, as well as others that she considered as family, Anne Corcoran and Jessica Perrine and their children.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Edward Modjeski, Kenneth (Mary) Modjeski; and son-in-law, Ronald Buermann; as well as others that she considered as family, Percy “Mac” McKenzie, Sue Landowski, and Brian “Axle” Gravos.
A celebration of her life will be 11 a.m., Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Winona.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
