Welter, Troy Robert

Troy Robert Welter, 57, of Winona, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, May 12, 2022.
He was born on December 18, 1964, in Winona to Larry and Linda (Wenzel) Welter. On February 5, 1988, Troy married his “one night stand” and “love of his life” Beverly (Samson) Hajicek, in Winona.
Troy served his country with the United States Navy on the USS Kitty Hawk during the first Iraq War. He later worked at Brocks Candy Company in Winona for 23 years.
Troy is lovingly survived by his wife, Beverly Welter; his mother, Linda (Ernie) Tainter; brother, Todd (Corinne) Welter; step-brother, Jerami (Crystal) Tainter; step-children, Rick (Star) Bork, Stacy Knott, and Leslie Semb; step-grandchildren, Miranda Meyers, Jeffrey Meyers, David Knott Jr., Damien Knott, Domanick Knott, Kegan Semb, Devyn Semb, and Rylan Semb; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Welter; sister, Tammy Welter; grandparents, George and Nellie Wenzel; and Henry and Mary Welter; and an uncle, John Wenzel.
Troy’s family would like to extend their appreciation to Mayo Hospice in La Crosse, Wis., and to Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, for their support during this difficult time.
A celebration of Troy’s life is being planned for a later date.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Troy’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
