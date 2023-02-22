Wenzel, Chad Michael

Chad Michael Wenzel, 52, of Winona, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Winona Health Hospital.
Chad was born on February 17, 1970, to Ron and Karrol (Hengel) Wenzel. He lived in Winona his entire life and graduated from Winona High School in 1989. Chad did a little bit of everything throughout his life. He would drop everything he was doing to be with his friends and family. He had a strong passion for biking, fishing and fixing things. Many people knew Chad as the man who would lend a helping hand and fix whatever it was that was broken. Most importantly he was a family man. Chad loved his family and would do anything for them. He was an excellent cook and thrived in the kitchen.
Chad was very talented in many different aspects of his life. He thoroughly enjoyed music and was very gifted in the sound technology industry. He may have also been a “registered dumpster diver,” but there were many treasures found by doing so. Chad volunteered each week at Restored Blessings in Winona and made many friendships there. Some of his fondest memories were made having coffee and sharing stories with his friend Dave.
He is survived by his dad, Ron Wenzel; brother, Jason; mother to his children, Heidi Wenzel; children, Cody, Zach (Michaela), and Paige (Gavin); nephews, Nick, Michael, Cameron, and Tanker; and niece, Whisper.
Chad is preceded in death by his mother, Karrol; and both maternal and paternal grandparents.
A funeral for Chad will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview at noon. The visitation will take place prior to the funeral from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
