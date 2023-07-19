Werner, Robert H.

Robert H. Werner, 86, of Winona, died on July 14, 2023, in his home surrounded by loved ones.
Robert was born on December 24, 1936, in Winona. On January 14, 1956, he married Ruth E. Murray, and together, they had two children, Robert Werner and Shelly (Mike) Blank. They enjoyed traveling and visited Hawaii close to a dozen times.
He served in the National Guard for nine years, retiring as a Master Sergeant. He worked at WSHS for 37 years and retired in 1995; he then worked at St. Mary’s College for another 20 years. He was a longtime member of the American Legion and Eagles Club. Robert enjoyed going to garage sales, playing cribbage, fishing, and golfing.
Robert is survived by his children, Robert Werner and Shelly (Mike) Blank; three grandchildren, Amanda (Paul) Ciszak and their children, Kaitlyn and Jackson, Kelly Blank and her children, McKenzie Moger, Mason Johnson, and Charlie Spitzen, Sam (Anna) Blank and their children, Bella and Bennett; special friend, Pat Stahmann and her children, Jackie (Mike) Lafky, Linda (Dave) Fletcher, and Rick Stahmann; a sister, Carol Fenske; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth, parents, and two brothers, Chuck and Don Werner.
The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., until the time of the service. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements: www.hofffuneral.com.
