Lee David West, 64, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, of cancer at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Lewiston, with burial at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday all at the church. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial to Fools Five, 4-H, or a charity of your choice. Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service – Lewiston is assisting the family with arrangements: www.hofffuneral.com.
