Whetstone, Darlene "Dolly"

Darlene "Dolly" Whetstone, 70 of Rollingstone, died Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary's Campus, in Rochester, Minn.
Dolly was born May 25, 1952, in Winona to Melvin and Anna (Verdick) Brand. She graduated from Lewiston High School and attended Votech for cosmetology. Dolly was married to Bill Whetstone and they had three children, Melissa Linda, Julie Ann and Amie Lynn. They later divorced. Throughout the years, Dolly worked at TRW and Riverside Electronics until she moved in with her daughter, Amie to help care for her grandchildren.
She loved to be outdoors, watching baseball, gardening, watching birds and butterflies. She loved to show off her flowers to whomever she could find. Dolly loved animals, petting the cats and playing with her dogs. She looked forward to Thursday nights which were bowling nights in Lewiston. She loved the Minnesota Vikings, the Twins and any team that her grandkids were on. She had a love of football and baseball but could be found watching any sports she could find. She loved going to the Vikings training camps, to family hog roasts, family events big or small. Family meant the world to her; she was often out shopping for little gifts for them and enjoyed going to garage sales. She spoiled her grandchildren and loved to go Black Friday shopping with her daughters and son-in-law Marty. Wednesday nights were reserved for One Chicago, and Sundays were saved for football.
She is survived by two daughters, Julie (Bonny) Eduputa, and Amie (Marty) Kruger; six grandchildren, Dominik, Kylee, Trace, Wyatt, Christian, and Christina; sisters, Betty (Roger)Thesing, Joanne Burt, Nancy Lorenz, Susie (Richard) Pagel and Danny (Christine) Brand; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Melissa; nephew, Jerry Lorenz and brother-in-law, Merlin “Bozy” Burt.
Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m., Thursday, March 2, 2023 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Lewiston. Visitation will be 10 a.m., until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery at a later date.
