Whetstone, Edward Cecil

Our dear Edward, 81, of Winona, passed peacefully away Friday, December 2, 2022, at home from complications of vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
Edward was born in Winona, April 3, 1941, to Maynard and Marie (Datta) Whetstone
Edward was a lifelong resident of Winona with the exception of living in Milwaukee, Wis., when he was a little boy from 1941-1945. Edward worked at his father’s business, Whetstone Machine, until he retired. He always looked forward to his time spent at his church, Immanuel United Methodist, where he was an active member with his mother, Marie. He ushered and loved helping the church ladies. Edward also enjoyed his travels with his parents growing up.
After his parents passing, Edward found new happiness with help from Home and Community Options and Benedictine Adult Day Center for 20-plus years. He made many friends with the staff and clients and enjoyed all the activities and outings with them. One of his favorites was going to Treasure Island with the Day Center. Edward also enjoyed going shopping and would always bring home flowers and decorations for his home at HCO. Edward was a very kind, loving man who loved socializing and meeting old and new friends in the community. You would be greeted with a smile and a, “How are you doing? I’m fine!”
Edward was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by many cousins and friends.
Edward will be laid to rest at Oakland Cemetery, Minnesota City. Memorial service to be at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be directed to Home and Community Options.
