Wicka, Shelley Marie

After a recent illness, Shelley Marie Wicka, 60, of San Marcos, Calif., passed away at her home on Aug. 14, 2023.
Shelley was born Feb. 3, 1963, in San Diego, Calif., to Gene and Marie (Eichman) Wicka. Shelley was the fifth of six children in the family. She was raised in the Pacific Beach area until Aug. 1966 when the family moved to Winona to be close to their relatives. In Winona, Shelley attended St. Stanislaus Grade School and Cotter High School, graduating in 1981. In July of 1981, Shelley married Mark W. Peck and soon moved to the Long Island area of New York. In New York Shelley worked in office management, sales support, and bookkeeping.
Shelley and Mark divorced in 2000 and Shelley moved to Escondido, Calif., where her parents then lived. Her brothers Don, Jeff (Doreen), Dave and Brian had relocated there in the 1980s. Shelley found employment as an accounting assistant, then as an accounting technician at Cal State University – San Marcos. She retired from Cal State – San Marcos in May of 2020.
Shelley most enjoyed and noticed the small things in life. Travel, hiking, walks on the beach while collecting seashells, big dogs, and the color purple, were some of her favorite things. We will miss her big smile.
Shelley is survived by her siblings, Don, of San Diego, Marilyn (Tom) Ezdon, of La Crescent, Jeff (Doreen), of San Marcos, Dave (Sookie), of Escondido, and Brian (Tammy), of Lakeside, Calif.; Jeff’s children, Krysten Wicka, and Kyle (Vallerie) Wicka and their son, Ayden; Dave’s children, Nathan Wicka, Brandon Wicka and Kaylee Wicka; Brian’s children, Jacob Wicka, Aryanna and Serafina Spinks; her aunt, Gert Wicka; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father (2019), her mother (2020) and sister-in-law Margo Kennedy (2022).
A private family service was held on Sept. 4, 2023.
Condolences and a full obituary can be viewed at Allen Brothers Mortuary — www.allenbrothersmortuary.com.
