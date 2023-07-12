Wilberg, Renee Evelyn (Haugen)

Renee Evelyn (Haugen) Wilberg, 65, of Winona, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Winona Health. Renee was born on November 12, 1957, in Brevik, Minn., to Gene and Janet Haugen.
She was raised in Remer, Minn., with her two siblings, Dan and Kristi. Renee graduated from Northland High School in Remer. She worked for Arctic Cat in Thief River Falls, Minn., and then worked at Hanson Spancrete Midwest Concrete Company in Osseo, Minn., until her retirement. She lived in Brooklyn Park, Minn., for many years, until moving to Winona in 2008.
Renee loved birdwatching, especially cardinals and hummingbirds. She loved flowers as well as her dogs who never left her side. Renee was friendly to everyone and was well-liked by all. She will be deeply missed by so many.
She is survived by her longtime significant other, Greg Lanoue; children, Brittany, Morgan, and Tyrel; siblings, Dan and Kristi; and her beloved grandchildren.
Renee is preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law, Barb Haugen, and her favorite dogs, Kodie Bear and Jack.
