Loyde J. Wilcox Sr., 91, of Wabasha, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, at Gundersen – St Elizabeth Health Care Center in Wabasha.
Loyde Joseph was born July 28, 1930, in Wabasha to Joseph and Hattie (Pickett) Wilcox. He attended Kellogg Public Schools. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. On November 8, 1952, he married Marilyn Jean Stevens and they had five children: Debra, Loyde Jr., Cindee, Josie, and Becky.
He was a member of Grace Memorial Episcopal Church in Wabasha, the American Legion Post 50 in Wabasha; he served as a fire warden, he was a member of the Gold Prospector Association and a member of the Masonic Lodge.
Loyde loved to schmooze, and anytime a visitor came by the house he’d show off his finds from his various adventures: coins and forgotten jewelry found in the sand dunes with his metal detector, rare rocks and minerals he brought up from Arizona, copper pieces from Copper Mountain in Michigan, pictures of his grandchildren, and his favorite singing greeting cards. If you sat down long enough with him, he’d start spinning a yarn. He told stories from his various travels, time in the Navy, hunting, fishing, trapping, rock hunting, metal detecting, ginseng and mushroom hunting, and growing up on the farm.
Loyde J. Wilcox Sr. was an incredible steward of the earth. He had a profound relationship with the land, and worked in collaboration with the DNR to conserve the sand prairies by planting thousands of trees to prevent erosion. He was the proprietor of Wilcox Resort, a real estate developer, and a skilled carpenter who built many homes.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; four daughters: Debra Kaye Wilcox; Cindee (Darrell) Dillinger; Josie (Steve) Nelson; and Becky (Scott) Holmes; six grandchildren: Jasson Dillinger; Nina Jo Fox; Tyler (Brittany) Nelson; Alexander Wilcox Hsu; Garrett Holmes; and Ernie Hsu; three great grandchildren: Skylar Montana Britton; Scarlett Jo Nelson; and Wyatt Richard Nelson; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Hattie; son, Loyde Jr.; four sisters: Helen Durgin; Josie Mehren; Leona Zomok; and Lottie Dubke.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Abbott Funeral Home in Wabasha. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 50 and the Burkhardt-Roemer VFW Post 4086. For the protection of seniors, children, and immunosuppressed attendees, COVID-19 vaccines are preferred and masks are required.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Grace Memorial Episcopal Church in Wabasha.
Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory in Wabasha. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com.
