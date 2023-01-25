Robert “Bob” Willcox passed away on Saturday, January 21, at Winona Health Services at the age of 91. Funeral services for Bob will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 27, at Arendahl Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the Funeral at church from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be held at Arendahl Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Arendahl Lutheran Church or the Good Shepherd Home of Rushford — www.hofffuneral.com.
