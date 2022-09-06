Barbara A. (Kennedy) Williams, 93, of Winona, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Benedictine - St. Anne. A Catholic Mass of celebration and farewell is being planned for the fall. A complete obituary will follow. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
