Williams, Barbara Anne
March 7, 1929 - September 4, 2022
Grieve not,
Nor speak of me with tears,
But laugh and talk of me
As though I were beside you.
I loved you so —
‘Twas heaven here with you.
Our beautiful, strong, and loving mother has left us, called by her ever-present Lord to join the saints of heaven.
A life remembered for the gifts she gave to so many, the friends she made along the way, and the love she left behind for us. Married to her husband John (December 23, 1919 - May 5, 2004) for 40 years, they raised three children to love books, cooking, and animals and to show love and compassion for all people and the world we live in. Barbara shared her humor, smile, faith, and generous spirit with all those who knew and loved her. A fierce defender of and amazing caregiver to her family, she is deeply loved and missed.
Her children, David, Joe, and Anne, and daughter-in-law, Valerie, invite you to join them for a Mass of celebration and farewell at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1303 West Broadway, Winona, where a gathering will be held in the Commons of St. Mary’s Church from 2 p.m. until the time of the Mass.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Catherine's University in memory of Barbara Kennedy Williams '49, 2004 Randolph Avenue, Mail Stop F12, St. Paul, MN 55105. Please mark donations for chapel renovations.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Barb’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
