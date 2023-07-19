Williams, Tina

Tina Williams, 59, of Rushford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Gundersen Health System Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., surrounded by family.
Tina was born in Ballston Spa, N.Y., on December 7, 1963. She moved to Hayfield, Minn., with her family in 1967, and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1982. She raised her family in Rushford. Tina worked at J & L for a few years.
Tina was a covenant member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Rochester, Minn., and though she could never attend services in person, she found great comfort in watching the services online and was very dedicated to the Lord. Tina’s love of God and family was everything to her. It was all she talked about. Her kids and grandkids meant the whole world to her.
Tina struggled with MS most of her adult life, but you wouldn’t have known it early on until it affected her walking. She always had a positive attitude and was always lifting other people up despite what
she was dealing with.
Tina is survived by her husband, John Williams; children, Jeremy (Nicole), Jonathan, Jason and Jena; sisters, Judy Caudill, Gail (Gerry) Trocinski, Debbie (Larry) Vomhof, and Cindy Lund; brothers, Sam,
David, Jeff (Cindy), and Mike (Karen) Harrison; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Tina is preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Geri Overton; in-laws, Roger and Yvonne Williams; sisters-in-law, Dianna Williams and Connie Harrison; and a brother-in-law, Ron Lund.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 328 E. Broadway, Winona. The Reverend Richard A. Moore will officiate. Tina will be laid to rest in the West Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Peterson, Minn.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Tina’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
