Wilson, Ruth Elizabeth

Ruth Elizabeth Wilson, 81, of Winona, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on August 28, 2022. She was born on September 9, 1940, in La Crosse, Wis., to William and Beatrice Eckert. She married Carmen Wilson on September 13, 1957, in Winona.
Together they raised a family of eight children, James Wilson (Rebecca), of Winona, Peggy Mehrkens (Rich), of Goodhue, Minn., Betty Arens (Jeff), of Kellogg, Carmen Wilson (Carolyn), of Winona, Jeff Wilson, of Millville, Minn., Mark Wilson (special friend Paw), of Faribault, Minn., Lisa Gusa (Bradley), of Kellogg, and Karen Anderson (Lance), of Rochester, Minn. Ruth has 18 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. She has three brothers, Gerald Eckert (Judy), of Kenosha, Wis., William Eckert, of Kenosha, Wis., and Henry Eckert of Red Wing, Minn.
Ruth spent most of her life working side-by-side with her husband Carmen on many farms in various states. Ruth's greatest joy in life was raising her family and instilling in all of us the love we have for one another to this day. We were a quiet family, but we were taught to love one another deeply. She truly enjoyed family and friends. She will always be remembered as a wonderful mother. Ruth was a member of the Eagles Club in Winona and worked at the Winona Volunteer Services in her later years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carmen (January 22, 1996); infant daughter; three granddaughters; and one grandson.
A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 2, at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview (www.hofffuneral.com). Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the celebration from 12-1 p.m. Interment will be at the Rushford Lutheran Cemetery in Rushford.
