Julius Joseph Wise, 94, of Rollingstone, was called home to be with Our Lord on Monday, October 3, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial for Joe will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Rollingstone, with Fr. Mike Cronin presiding. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Joe will be laid to rest in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery with military honors presented by the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel #9. Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements.
