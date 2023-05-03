Wocelka, Carol Esther

Carol Esther Wocelka, 84, of Owatonna, Minn., passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the Owatonna Hospital.
She was born October 9, 1938, in Winona, to Arthur and Esther (Rihs) Salisbury. Carol grew up in Winona and attended Winona High School.
She is survived by her husband, Lewis Wocelka, of Owatonna; children, Brian Wocelka, of Owatonna, and Dawn (and Terry) Lester, of Owatonna; seven grandchildren; siblings, Lloyd (Sharon) Salisbury, Gloria (Dick) Bronk, and Beverly Brenengen; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Esther, and brother, David Salisbury.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Full obituary can be found at michaelsonfuneral.com.
