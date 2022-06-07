Wolfe, David "Archie"

David "Archie" Wolfe was born on October 13, 1933, to Emil and Eleanor (Doelle) Wolfe and died peacefully in his sleep on May 27, 2022.
At the age of eight, David developed a strong work ethic as he filled the shoes of his hospitalized and later deceased father, working on the family farm before school. These difficult young years built the character that was rewarded throughout his life.
In high school as the quarterback under the direction of Bill Cashen, the Arcadia Raiders recorded a legendary 1950 season: undefeated, un-scored, and untied upon. Coincidentally, the comic book "Archie" hit the streets, and the red-haired David earned his nickname that accompanied him for his lifetime.
David married his high school sweetheart, Mary Jane (Myers) on September 13, 1958, at Our Lady's of Perpetual Catholic Church in Arcadia. They were blessed with four children.
With long days and hard work on his resume, David was recruited by John Menard. He managed and organized construction crews as a foreman building agricultural buildings within the state of Wisconsin. His success earned him and Mary Jane a trip to Hawaii, a highlight of his life.
David enjoyed the tranquility of the outdoors. He acquired a farm in Waumandee, Wis., to listen to the sounds of nature and track deer, anticipating their moves in pursuit of the "biggest buck." He was an active hunter for over 70 years teaching his son and grandsons the necessary predatory skills.
Throughout his life, David focused on his family. He built three different homes and gifted his children and grandchildren with many homemade treasures. He traveled for family events to Colorado, New York, Switzerland, Germany, and Italy but mostly enjoyed connecting with the local residents throughout Trempealeau and Buffalo counties.
David will be remembered for his sense of humor, quick wit, sociable personality, and his devotion to his family, friends, and faith. He instilled in his children the value of education and hard work.
David is survived by his wife, Mary Jane (Myers) of 63 years; three daughters and one son, Ann (Bill) Boberg, of Arcadia, Julie (Randy) Peterson, of Victoria, Minn., Lori (Michael) Lazorik, of North Hutchinson Island, Fla., and Larry Wolfe (Jean Thompson), of Arcadia; seven grandchildren, Mark Boberg (Maighan), David (Lisa), Gregory (Seranda), Kelly Boberg, Joshua and Elizabeth Peterson, and Olivia Lazorik; five great-grandchildren, Lenny, Lydon, Philip, Vera, and Luke Boberg; and three furr grandchildren: Stella, Wylee, and Duncan. Late white Maltese: Lucky Boy.
He was preceded in death by five sisters, Armella (Nick) Hansen, Rita (Ernest) Rumpel, Alta (Ephraim) Slaby, Cleo Wolfe, and Mary Lou (Luke) Pientok.
Family extends great appreciation for the caring and compassionate staff of St Michael's Assisted Living in collaboration with Winona Health Hospice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Arcadia with Rev. Sebastian Kolodziejczyk officiating. Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Holy Family Catholic Church. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.