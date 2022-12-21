Scott D. Wondrow, 65, of Winona, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022. Arrangements to be announced. Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
