LeRoy Eugene Woychik, 100, passed away on June 22, 2022, at Roger Metz Manor in Winona surrounded by his loving family.
LeRoy was born in Arcadia on January 12, 1922, to Albert Sr. and Mary (Korpal) Woychik. At age 16, he left home and moved to Milwaukee looking for work. He was drafted at age 18 into World War II (WWII) and served from 1942 to 1946. He served in the 11th Armored Division Thunderbolts under General George Patton. There were times he was a chauffeur for General Patton, because he could translate languages. His Division liberated Mauthausen and Gusen Concentration Camps. He was also interviewed by a WWII author, Tricia Goyer, for the book, “From Dust and Ashes,” and endorsed the book. Shortly after returning from the war, he met his wife to whom he’d be married to for 73 years, Faith Ann Reedy, in Arcadia. They were married November 4, 1946, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Arcadia. He was a traveler at heart, and they took a six-week honeymoon. They traveled west to California and then on to Arizona, stopping along the way to see the sights and visit relatives.
His working career consisted of many experiences. With his wife, he owned and operated a grocery store on Mankato Avenue in Winona, the Dolly Madison Dairies and Dairy Bar in Arcadia, the Crescent Dairies in Menomonie, Popcorn stand in Cashen Park by the Arcadia swimming pool, City Meat Market along with his brother, Edward, the Ben Franklin Store in Arcadia, and the Grandview Lodge Hotel/Resort in Chetek. After retirement, he worked for Handi-Lift Transport Service in Chetek. He loved aviation and was an amateur pilot since his 30s. He bought and sold many two- and four-seater planes throughout his lifetime, his favorite being the Cessna. He was in his mid-80s when he sold his last airplane. It was a tough day! Some of his other joys in life were golfing, water and snow skiing, snowmobiling, and raising and training horses.
In later years, LeRoy and Faith enjoyed 43 winters in Florida, Texas and Arizona; the latest at Superstition Sunrise Resort, Mesa, Ariz., where they made many great friendships that lasted their lifetime. He enjoyed dancing weekly with Faith to live music and many social gatherings and events. He also did lapidary and silversmithing for 40-plus years and managed in these shops, selling many of his handmade rings at the Monday morning market in the park.
LeRoy participated in numerous civic organizations throughout the years, including President of the Wisconsin Indianhead Organization, the Arcadia Businessman’s Association, the Arcadia Lions Club, the Arcadia Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the following organizations: the Arcadia Park Committee, the Arcadia Recreational Development Committee, the Arcadia Broiler Days Festival, the Arcadia Community Chest Organization, Arcadia Alderman, the Arcadia Snowmobile Club, Founding member to develop the Arcadia Airport and the Arcadia Flying Club, Volunteer for the Oshkosh Annual Fly-in (EAA) for 30-plus years. He also participated in the committee to recruit a Scoutmaster and develop the Arcadia Boy Scouts.
LeRoy is survived by his children, Holly (Jacob Gonzales) Ibarra, San Antonio, Texas, Jim (Linda) Woychik, Holmen, Wis., Nancy Slaby, Winona, (Matt, Marsha, Jeff, Jenny), Susan (Ronald) Bautch, New Berlin, Wis. (Chad, Brent); daughter-in-law, Joyce Woychik, Eau Claire (Kelsey, Grant); six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Bernice Sonsalla, Winona; brother Albert Jr. (Luan) Woychik, Arcadia; sister-in-law Barbara (Howard) Reedy, La Crosse; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Faith; son, Thomas; infant granddaughter, Leah Bautch; son-in-law, Albin Slaby; sisters and spouses, Angeline (Ralph) Sobotta, Irene (Leo) Wojchik, Marian Erickson, Kathleen (Joseph) Soprani, Ruth Larsen; brothers, Edward and George; brothers-in-laws, Ernest Sonsalla, Wallace (Betty), Howard, Gaylord, and Bruce Reedy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Holy Family Parish, Arcadia, with Father Sebastian Kolodziejczyk officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at church. Burial with full military honors conducted by Tickfer-Erickson Post #17 will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Arcadia.
A very special Thank you to all those who embraced our Father like family at Senior Living at Watkins and Roger Metz Manor, and Winona Area Hospice. We thank you all for you loving care and support.
Memorials in LeRoy’s honor may be directed to the Roger Metz Manor Foundation, Winona Area Hospice, or the Minnesota Alzheimer’s Association. To express condolences and/or view LeRoy’s video tribute, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
