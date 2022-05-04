Marlene Lois (Nelson) Wurch, 91, of Winona, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022.
Marlene was born October 20, 1930, in Ely, Minn., to Margaret (Schultz) and Elmer Nelson. She graduated from Ely Memorial High School in 1948. She married Kenneth Wurch in April 1951, who preceded her in death in 2021.
Marlene was a longtime member of St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona. She began her employment career at J.R. Watkins as secretary to the farm line manager. In 1964 she became the office manager for Ken’s Hardware Store. Marlene retired from Winona Public Schools after over 20 years of service as a library secretary.
Marlene was an avid gardener. She loved experimenting with different varieties of vegetables and flowers, raising plants from seed, and wintering over dozens of geranium cuttings every year. Marlene also loved cooking and baking for her family. Her homemade coffeecake and cinnamon rolls were a staple treat every Sunday, summers were filled with rhubarb and strawberry pies, and Christmas will not be the same without her homemade caramels. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and keeping up to date with their many activities.
She is survived by her two children, David Wurch and Patricia (Jeff) Schissel; two grandchildren, Sage and Garrett Schissel; a brother, Roy (Elaine) Nelson; and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; an infant daughter, Susan; and a brother, Russell “Ozzie” Nelson.
Private services were held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona.
