Yackel, Shirley (Harter)

Shirley (Harter) Yackel, 94, of Winona, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Winona Health.
Shirley was born on May 18, 1929, in La Crosse, Wis., to William and Edith (Small) Harter. She graduated from Winona Senior High School. She married Henry Yackel, and they lived in Virginia while Henry was in the Marine Corps. The couple then returned to Winona, where they raised their two sons, Mark and John. She was a faithful member of St. Mary’s Church.
Shirley was an avid reader and did many puzzles. She made chocolate chip cookies every week, leaving a ball of cookie dough for reach of the boys every time. She spent so much time feeding the squirrels and birds. Shirley moved to Callista Court in August of 2021, where she enjoyed bingo, puzzles, and bus trips with her good friend, Bette.
She is survived by her two sons, Mark (Kathy) Yackel and John (Debbie) Yackel; four grandchildren, William (Corey) Yackel, Samuel (Abigail) Yackel, Matthew (Shay) Yackel, and Stephanie (Jeremy) Burt; and eight great-grandchildren, Josephine, Elizabeth, Bodhi, Axel, Harper, and Hayden Yackel, and Tyler and Ben Burt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry, in 2004, and by her parents.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona, with the Reverend Michael Cronin officiating. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. in the Visitation Commons at St. Mary’s Parish. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements: www.hofffuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.