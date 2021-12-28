Young, Karen K.

Karen K. Young, 73, of Winona and more recently of Rushford, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Winona Health.
She was born on November 30, 1948, in Winona, to George and Irene (Belter) Schmidt. Karen was united in marriage with Jeryl “Jerry” Young on August 23, 1969, and he preceded her in death in 2005.
Karen was employed as a bookkeeper with St. Teresa’s College in Winona, Jerome Foods in Altura, Fusion Coatings in Winona, and most recently with the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka until her retirement.
In her earlier days, Karen enjoyed horseback riding and motorcycling with Jerry, and more recently she enjoyed puzzles and attending any activity for her grandchildren.
Karen is survived by her daughter, Chris (Chad) Loppnow, of Mabel, Minn.; grandchildren, Samantha Loppnow, of Mabel, and Dylan Loppnow, of Caledonia, Minn.; siblings, Wayne (Joan) Schmidt, of Winona, Dean (Marley) Schmidt, of Rochester, Minn., and Loretta Mueller, of Winona; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Evonne; and a brother-in-law, George Mueller.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until a funeral service at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. Karen will be laid to rest in the spring at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Cemetery in Wilson.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Karen’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.