Young, Richard T.

Richard T. Young, 90, of Winona, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Benedictine – St. Anne.
He was born on March 1, 1932, in Tomah, Wis., to Elwin and Elsie (Rudoll) Young. Richard honorably served his country with the United States Army from 1952-1954 and was a member of the American Legion.
Richard was united in marriage with Arlene G. Rand on March 9, 1957, at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona, and she preceded him in death on January 5, 2008.
He was employed in the printing department of Watkins in Winona and later worked for Merchants Bank until his retirement. He was a member of St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church.
Richard will be remembered for his enjoyment of fishing, golfing in his younger years, walking, and traveling with Arlene.
Richard is survived by his son, Steven (Corinne) Young, of Winona; grandchildren, Bailey (Adam) Collar, of Neenah, Wis., and Lance Young, of Winona; great-grandson, Roman Collar; brother, Robert (Marcia) Young, of Milwaukee, Wis.; a sister-in-law, Nancy (Lloyd) Williamson, of Winona; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and a sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Bill Silsbee.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. Funeral services will be held privately for his family. Richard will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery, where the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9 of Winona will provide military honors.
Pallbearers will be Lance Young, Adam Collar, Dale Kempen, and Tim Williamson.
Memorials may be directed to Benedictine – St. Anne, or to the Winona Area Humane Society.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Richard’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
