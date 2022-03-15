Albie (Losser) Zempel, 102, of Winona, died peacefully in her sleep at Sauer Health Care on March 14, 2022. Albie was born on September 10, 1919, in Deerbrook, Wis., to Joseph and Anna (Svuba) Losser and was the youngest of five children.
Albie grew up on a farm in northern Wisconsin and left home when she was 16 to work as a private maid. Albie spent the majority of her life in Illinois working as a beautician and a switchboard operator for AT&T. She moved to Winona in 2013, to be near her son and daughter-in-law.
Albie is survived by her son, Dennis, and daughter-in-law, Ellen, of Winona, and several nieces and nephews. Albie was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Josephine and Agnes; and brothers, Frank and Mike. Per Albie’s wishes, no services will be held.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory of Winona and Fountain City. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
