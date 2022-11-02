Zimmerman, James E.

James E. Zimmerman, 92, of Winona, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Lake Winona Manor, surrounded by his family.
Jim was born on June 4, 1930, in Winona, to John and Gertrude (Renk) Zimmerman, and he honorably served his country with the United States Army in Korea. Jim was united in marriage with Mary Anne Mack on June 4, 1952, in Leola, S.D., celebrating their 70th anniversary this year.
Jim was employed working on various farms in the area, and he was an over-the-road trucker for Federal Bakery, Kujak Brothers, and Lawrence Trucking, retiring at the age of 81. He drove many accident-free miles that included all of the 48 contiguous states in the United States.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona, where he was an active volunteer, especially with church cleaning and polishing, and caring for the vigil lights.
Jim will be remembered for his strong work ethic, his ability to fix anything, and for the pride that he took in caring for his home, yard, vehicles, and rose garden. The center of Jim’s life was his family — he loved helping his children and grandchildren with whatever they needed, and he especially cherished family dinners and holidays. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Jim is lovingly survived by his wife, Mary Anne; children, Kathy (Bob) Infield, Gene (Catherine) Zimmerman, Theresa (Dave) Sanow, Diane Turner, Don (Heather) Zimmerman, and Lynette (Dale Roland) Stevens; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Mark (Grace) Zimmerman; as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; children, Duane, Elaine, Melvin, and an infant son; and a sister, Marian Zimmerman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona, where visitation will be held in the church Commons from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. The Reverend Michael Cronin will officiate. Following the Mass, military honors will be provided outside the church by the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9 of Winona. Jim will be laid to rest at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Wilson.
Pallbearers will be: Don Zimmerman, Ian Zimmerman, Conner Zimmerman, Eli Zimmerman, Kristopher Zimmerman, and Matt Turner.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorials be directed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona.
Jim’s family would like to express their deepest heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Katrina Hammel, the second-floor staff at Lake Winona Manor, and the staff at Sugar Loaf Senior Living, for the excellent and loving care that he received.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Jim’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.