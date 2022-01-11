Marian Anna Zimmerman, 93, of Winona, died peacefully at Sauer Health Care on January 7, 2022. She was born to John and Gertrude (Renk) Zimmerman in Winona on November 30, 1928. She attended Country School and St. Joseph’s Catholic School where she was also a member of the parish.
Marian had a smile that would light up a room. She lived a very simple life and enjoyed being around her friends and family.
She is survived by her brothers, Mark (Grace) Zimmerman, and James (MaryAnn) Zimmerman; along with many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview from 10 a.m. until the service begins at 11 a.m.
